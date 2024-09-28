Kottayam: Days after the Kerala government announced a probe into the ADGP MR Ajith Kumar's controversial meeting with RSS leader, CPI demanded the top police official's removal. Addressing the media here on Saturday, CPI state secretary Binoy Viswam said that Ajith Kumar is no longer eligible to continue as ADGP law and order.



“ An ADGP in LDF-ruled Kerala should not have links with RSS. He met RSS leaders twice. So, CPI has taken a firm stand to call for Ajith Kumar's removal from the post,” Binoy Viswam said.

At the same time, Binoy Viswam condemned the CPM protest against MLA PV Anvar. On Friday, CPM supporters during a protest march issued a death threat against Anvar and declared that they would chop off the MLA's hands and legs if the party secretary MV Govindan gaves an order. Responding to this, Binoy Viswam pointed out that hacking someone is not a Communist policy.

On Wednesday, the Kerala government ordered a probe against Ajith Kumar over his meeting with RSS leaders Dattatreya Hosabale and Ram Madhav. A team led by DGP Sheikh Darvesh Saheb will carry out the probe.

It is alleged that the ADGP met two RSS leaders within a span of ten days. Ajith Kumar met RSS General Secretary Dattatreya Hosabale on May 22, 2023, and later met former BJP General Secretary Ram Madhav on June 2.

The first meeting took place at the RSS study camp venue in Thrissur from May 12 to 27, 2023. Around 500 representatives attended the camp, and Dattatreya was present for three days. It was during this time that Ajith Kumar expressed his interest in meeting Dattatreya through his childhood friend and RSS Sampark Pramukh Jayakumar. Ajith Kumar was brought to the venue in a car provided by the RSS and accompanied by a driver. The meeting, which lasted about an hour, was held in a room at the same venue where the RSS camp was taking place. Later, the ADGP returned in the same car that belonged to the RSS leader.

ADGP Ajith Kumar came under fire after Nilambur MLA PV Anvar made shocking allegations against him. Anvar accused Ajith Kumar of having links with a gold smuggling racket in the state and being involved in the conspiracy behind the Thrissur Pooram disruption.