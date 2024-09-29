Thiruvananthapuram: The cyber wing of Kerala police registered a case against several YouTube channels for airing a female actor's sexual assault allegations against actor-director Balachandra Menon. The case was registered under the IT Act for transmitting sexually explicit content. On Monday, Balachandra Menon filed a complaint with the Chief Minister and Director General of Police alleging that the woman actor's lawyer blackmailed him with three molestation cases.



According to the complaint, a lawyer who introduced himself as Sangeeth Louis phoned Menon on September 13. He had threatened the senior actor that three molestation cases would be filed against him soon. Menon alleged that the female actor and lawyer raised fake allegations against him as he did not respond to the phone call. He argued that several videos were also circulated against him.

This same woman from Aluva raised sexual assault and rape allegations against seven people including actors Mukesh, Jayasurya and Maniyanpilla Raju. Though she did not mention Balachandra Menon's name in any of these complaints, now she has come up with molestation allegations against him. Several YouTube channels have published the interview with the female actor in which she raised serious allegations against Menon.