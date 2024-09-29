Idukki: A youth from Kerala's Idukki breathed his last due to respiratory failure while climbing Garur Peak in Uttarakhand on Thursday. The deceased is Amal Mohan (35), son of Mohan and late Chandrika from Poovathinkal in Adimali. Amal experienced breathing difficulties while climbing the Garur Peak (also known as Garuda Peak) at Joshimath in Uttarkhand's Chamoli district on September 27. According to reports, the youth collapsed and died on the spot itself.



It was on September 20, that Amal, his friend Vishnu from Kollam, and two youths from Gujarat reached Uttarakhand for mountaineering. While climbing the peak on September 27, Vishnu informed the authorities that Amal's health deteriorated due to breathing difficulties. But his life could not be saved.

NORKA CEO Ajith Kollaseri informed that Chief Secretary Sarada Muraleedharan intervened to bring the body home. NORKA’s NRK Development Officer in Delhi is coordinating the necessary procedures.

On Friday, Uttarakhand authority took Amal's mortal remains from Kedarnath to Joshimath General Hospital by helicopter. His post-mortem procedures were completed. The embalmed body will be brought to Delhi and flown home by Sunday evening.