Two students drown in Kuttiady River in Kozhikode

Onmanorama Staff
Published: September 29, 2024 11:00 PM IST
Sinan (Left), Rizwan. Photo: Special Arrangement

Kozhikode: Two students drowned in the Kuttiady River while bathing on Sunday. The deceased, Rizwan (14), son of Kulamullakandy Yousuf and Safiya, and Sinan (14), son of Kolayippoyil Majeed and Mumthas, were students of Kuttiadi Government High School and natives of Parakkadavu.

Friends of Rizwan and Sinan, who witnessed them drowning, immediately raised the alarm and informed the residents, who in turn alerted the Fire and Rescue Services. After an hour of searching, the team recovered Rizwan. However, the boy could not be saved. Another hour later, Sinan's body was found. The bodies were shifted to a private hospital in Perambra for further formalities.

RELATED ARTICLES
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
Login to comment
Logout
MORE IN KERALA