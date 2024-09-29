Two students drown in Kuttiady River in Kozhikode

Kozhikode: Two students drowned in the Kuttiady River while bathing on Sunday. The deceased, Rizwan (14), son of Kulamullakandy Yousuf and Safiya, and Sinan (14), son of Kolayippoyil Majeed and Mumthas, were students of Kuttiadi Government High School and natives of Parakkadavu.

Friends of Rizwan and Sinan, who witnessed them drowning, immediately raised the alarm and informed the residents, who in turn alerted the Fire and Rescue Services. After an hour of searching, the team recovered Rizwan. However, the boy could not be saved. Another hour later, Sinan's body was found. The bodies were shifted to a private hospital in Perambra for further formalities.