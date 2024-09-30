Court grants bail to Sreekutty in Kollam hit-and-run case

Onmanorama Staff
Published: September 30, 2024 04:13 PM IST Updated: September 30, 2024 04:26 PM IST
Ajmal and Sreekutty. File Photo: Special arrangement.

Kollam: The Kollam Principal Sessions Court on Monday granted bail to Dr Sreekutty (27), the second accused in the Mynagappally hit-and-run case.

A native of Thiruvananthapuram, Sreekutty was arrested by the Sasthamcotta police on charges of abetment to murder. However, the court ruled that she could not be considered an accused on these grounds, as she was seated in the car's back seat at the time of the accident. She is currently held at the Women’s Prison & Correctional Home in Attakkulangara, Thiruvananthapuram.

The primary accused, Karunagappally native Ajmal, faces charges under section 105 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for culpable homicide. According to police, the duo were returning from a party drunk when their car hit a two-wheeler, fatally running over 45-year-old Kunjumol. Ajmal was driving the vehicle at that time. Shortly after the incident, Sreekutty was dismissed from her job at a private hospital in Karunagappally. Her previous bail plea had been rejected by the Sasthamcotta court just a week earlier.

Ajmal, who has a history of criminal activity, is also involved in multiple cases, including drug trafficking, sandalwood smuggling, and fraud, said cops. In his statement to the police, Ajmal claimed he fled the scene immediately after the accident, fearing an attack by the crowd that gathered there.

RELATED ARTICLES
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
Login to comment
Logout
MORE IN KERALA