K9 member Janu helps customs sleuths seize Rs 2 cr-worth dried ganja at CIAL

The Cochin Customs made a rare seizure of ganja from an inbound passenger at the Nedumbassery International Airport, with help from its K9 unit, on Monday.

Thiruvananthapuram native Vaishak Mohanan was arrested with 4,238.99 grams of ganja upon arrival on a Thai Airways flight from Bangkok. The Customs said the seized item is valued at Rs 2.12 crore in the international market.

The dried ganja, vacuum sealed in nine plastic bags, was discovered in his check-in baggage along with chocolate and other food items.

"At first, it was suspected to be dried fruits, but we soon figured out that it was ganja with the help of our Customs K9 squad member Janu," said a Customs official.

The Cochin Customs said ganja seizures from inbound passengers were rare at airports in Kerala.

The accused was produced before the First Class Magistrate Court in Angamaly and remanded to 14 days to the Sub-jail in Aluva. "An enquiry is being conducted regarding the source and connections of the accused," the Customs said.