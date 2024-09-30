Kerala to test for amoebic meningoencephalitis in patients with symptoms

Thiruvananthapuram: The state health department on Monday said it will begin testing for amoebic meningoencephalitis (amoebic brain fever) in patients showing symptoms. The decision was made during a meeting of the State Level Rapid Response Team (RRT), chaired by Health Minister Veena George, following a rise in confirmed cases of infection in Kerala, reported PTI.



The minister has directed the prioritisation of testing for amoebic brain fever in suspected meningitis cases. She emphasised that, globally, 60 to 70 per cent of brain fever cases remain undiagnosed, but with timely detection and treatment, many lives can be saved.

The minister also instructed authorities to ensure the availability of medications, including Miltefosine, which is effective in treating the infection.

Veena George also highlighted Kerala's success in early diagnosis and treatment in such cases, noting that 10 patients recently discharged from Thiruvananthapuram Medical College recovered fully. While the global mortality rate for the disease is 97 per cent, Kerala has managed to reduce it to 26 per cent through timely intervention, she added.