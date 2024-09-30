Skeletal remains found in paddy field in Thrissur, police begin probe

Onmanorama Staff
Published: September 30, 2024 03:28 PM IST
Skeletal remains found in paddy field in Thrissur. Photo: Special Arrangement

The police have begun a probe after bone fragments of a human skeleton was found in a paddy field near the wetlands at Ettumana on Monday. Farm workers who reached the field for their daily work spotted pieces of bone and reported the matter to the police.

Police have also found a pair of trousers and sandals at the site. It is suspected to belong to a person who went missing about a month and a half ago. Relatives and friends of the missing individual have arrived at the scene and tried to identify the items. The identity of the individual has not yet been released by the police.

The skull and bones, along with the sandals were found across different parts of the field. The Cherpu police are investigating whether the remains were deliberately abandoned there.

