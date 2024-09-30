Three female grey langurs escape from enclosure in TVM zoo, spotted atop a tree

Thiruvananthapuram: Three female grey langurs breached the enclosure and clambered up one of the trees in the compound at Thiruvananthapuram Zoo on Monday.

One of the female langurs that jumped the enclosure is the same one that was brought to Thiruvananthapuram Zoo as part of an exchange agreement with Sri Venkateswara Zoological Park in Tirupati on June 5, 2023. She was captured twenty-four days after she had escaped from the enclosure last year. The monkey was captured from the washroom of a building near All India Radio at Vazhuthacaud.

The zoo staff who went to feed the langurs found them missing in the enclosure on Monday morning. They were spotted atop a tree. The zoo keepers are now trying to lure them back to the enclosure by placing food under the tree.

Darting is not possible at present since the langurs are moving along the tree branches. The officials hope that they could eventually come down to take food. However, in 2023, the female grey langur moved out of the zoo compound and went around various places in the city. Two zoo-keepers had to be on her trail for more than three weeks.

Monkeys jumping out of enclosure and moving to trees is common in the zoo, however this time officials are wary considering the previous experience. After the episode in 2023, additional security measures were implemented in the enclosure.