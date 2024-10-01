Malappuram: Nilambur MLA PV Anvar released his complaint against the Chief Minister's political secretary P Sasi through his Facebook page on Tuesday. The rebel LDF MLA raised serious allegations against Sasi in his complaint submitted before CPM state secretary MV Govindan. He accused Sasi of embezzling the gold smuggled via Kozhikode International Airport through police. He also accused Sasi of collecting phone numbers of some women who visited the CM's office and misbehaving with them over the phone. In his nine-page-long complaint, he also listed several incidents in which he faced bad experiences from the police.



Exposing Sasi's illegal activities, Anvar claimed that Sasi used to receive crores acting as a middleman in the disputes between big businessmen in the state.

The MLA also listed several cases including Swami Sandeepananda Giri's Ashram arson case, solar case and Shajan Skaria case to prove his corruption allegations against Sasi.

Recently, CPM has disowned Anvar after getting irked by his allegations against Sasi and criticism against the Chief Minister. Following this, the MLA declared that he would expose the truth before the public and release a copy of his complaint to the CPM secretary. Anvar has been holding public meetings in Malappuram to give an explanation over his revelations against the police and Sasi.