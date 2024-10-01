Palakkad: Governor Arif Mohammed Khan on Tuesday questioned the state government's actions regarding allegations that illegal gold smuggling operations in Kerala are funding anti-national activities. Speaking to the media after an event in Palakkad, Khan said he only became aware of these claims through an English newspaper’s interview with Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.



"If the government knows that gold is smuggling for anti-national purposes, why has no action been taken? Whose responsibility is it to address such serious concerns?" Khan asked.

Khan further stated that he plans to seek a report from the government. "I want to know what actions have been taken, and how long the authorities have been aware of this issue. Is it a recent discovery, or have they known for some time? If the latter, why hasn’t there been any decisive action?" he asked.

The Governor’s remarks followed Vijayan's interview, where the Chief Minister revealed that money from gold smuggling through Kozhikode International Airport, located in Malappuram, and hawala transactions were being used for "anti-state" and "anti-national activities."

Vijayan’s comments have sparked criticism from the Congress and its ally, the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), accusing him of targeting the people of Malappuram to settle political scores with Nilambur MLA P V Anvar. Anvar, previously supported by the Left alliance, has been in conflict with the ruling CPI(M) and Vijayan over several issues, leading to a break in ties with the party. Anvar has also accused ADGP (Law and Order) M R Ajithkumar and other senior police officials of failing to follow proper procedures when seizing smuggled gold.