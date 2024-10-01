UDF to keep close watch as K T Jaleel holds press conference on Wednesday

Malappuram: After P V Anvar, the CPM and other parties would turn their focus to another CPM-backed independent MLA from the district, K T Jaleel. The MLA from Thavanoor has already declared that he would make some revelations in the wake of latest political developments on Wednesday when a press conference has been scheduled.

Jaleel has strongly backed P V Anvar on the allegations he made against police in the state. Jaleel supported Anvar's fight against the alleged RSS- police links in his fb posts.

"I have the same opinion of Anvar in the allegations he made against the ADGP. I will clarify my stand, whether I have the same opinion or not in the allegations he made after that," K T Jaleel said. In his social media post, he has said that he will continue with CPM. Meanwhile, parties like Congress and IUML are closely following the developments.

"We would remain as silent listeners in the political battle between the left independent MLAs from the district and the CPM. The allegations would eventually help the UDF in the state," P T Ajay Mohan, UDF Convener of Malappuram, said.