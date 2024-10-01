CM must give an explanation over Anvar's allegations: Ramesh Chennithala

Thiruvananthapuram: Amid rebel LDF MLA Anvar's open war against CPM and the state government, Senior Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala sharply criticized Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan while addressing the media here on Tuesday. He demanded an explanation from the CM over Anvar's allegations against P Sasi and other officials.



“ CM is not responding to Anvar's allegations. He is trying to suppress the allegations by using CPM men. Why does the CM hesitate to explain?. He dismissed Anvar's claims with a sentence. There is no response to the allegations against his political secretary P Sasi and ADGP Ajith Kumar yet. It indicates that CM has something to hide from the public. So, CM has the moral responsibility to give an explanation over Anvar's revelations,” said Chennithala, questioning CM's silence.

He also accused Pinarayi Vijayan of leading corruption and illegal activities in the state and alleged that the CM's office is the epicentre of all mafia activities in Kerala.

At the same time, the Congress leader condemned the Chief Minister's statement linking Malappuram people with gold smuggling.

“ In a recent interview with Hindu Newspaper, the CM accused Malappuram people of involving in gold smuggling activities. He should not have made such a statement insulting the minorities in Kerala. CM should apologise to Kerala over this statement,” said the former opposition leader.

On Monday, Nilambur MLA Anvar also criticised the CM for being ignorant of the gold smuggling in Kerala. The MLA has been organising public meetings at various locations in Malappuram to explain his allegations against the top police officials and the Chief Minister's political secretary. Anvar made the move after CPM severed its ties with him.