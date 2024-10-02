Chief Minister doesn't need PR agency, lies being spread; CPM Ministers put up line of defence

The CPM ministers rallied around Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, who is facing flak for using a PR agency, and said that lies are being propagated. Minister for Public Works and Tourism, P A Mohamed Riyas, criticised the media on Wednesday in Kannur regarding the controversy about the Chief Minister using a PR agency to communicate his message.

"Will the media take the blame for spreading false claims and be ready to introspect?" he asked. He asserted that the Chief Minister does not require a PR agency, dismissing claims as baseless.

"The media should own up to the mistake and apologise for the false claim they made that the Kerala CM insulted Malappuram and the minority communities of Kerala. Chief Minister is being targeted, and it is evident that there is a conscious effort to defame him," Riyas added.

He further stated that the people of Kerala will continue to trust the CPM-led government. "We will continue our work," he said.

Minister for General Education and Labour V Sivankutty echoed Riyas and said that the Kerala CM does not require a PR agency to communicate with the public. "People won't take these claims seriously. Our party did not grow with the help of a PR agency; therefore, we do not need one," he said. Sivankutty described the allegations as false narratives created by the media, emphasising that the party's growth and connection with the people do not depend on such external agencies.

CPM’s Rajya Sabha MP John Brittas also brushed aside statements regarding the use of PR agency by Kerala CM. "Don't you know whether the Chief Minister has a PR agency or not? The CM has been travelling to Delhi for decades now. Have you ever experienced an incident where he used a PR agency to give an interview?" He also stated that the government would take the necessary steps regarding the matter.