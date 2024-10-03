AK Saseendran to remain in Kerala cabinet

Onmanorama Staff
Published: October 03, 2024 07:29 PM IST
Saseendran and Thomas K Thomas. Photo: Manorama

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Thursday requested the Kerala NCP leadership to hold off a little longer on replacing A K Saseendran in the cabinet with Kuttanad MLA Thomas K Thomas. "A thorough discussion on the matter is necessary," the CM said.
Saseendran, currently the Minister for Forests and Wildlife Protection, represents the Elathur constituency. 

This decision followed a meeting between NCP state president P C Chacko, Saseendran, Thomas, and Pinarayi Vijayan. Earlier, Chacko had announced that the party had decided to replace Saseendran with Thomas in the cabinet, which was endorsed by NCP national president Sharad Pawar.

