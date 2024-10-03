Fear for one's life is natural – Anvar throws jibe at Jaleel

Malappuram: A day after K T Jaleel reiterated his allegiance with the CPM and expressed his dissent with P V Anvar, a feud erupted between the two MLAs here on Thursday.

During a press conference here on Thursday, Anvar mocked Jaleel and said he relied on others for political decisions. He also said that Jaleel was unable to stand on his own when it comes to addressing public issues. Anvar said that he would not blame him as he knows he is not capable of taking up public issues. In his press conference on Wednesday, Jaleel reaffirmed his commitment to leftist politics, stating that he wouldn’t abandon his political stance even if threatened with death.

Anvar made fun of this statement, suggesting that Jaleel’s political decision might have shifted due to such a threat."Everyone has some fear for their life, and we can’t stop them from feeling that. I have never sought anyone’s backing for the issues I have raised," Anvar retorted.

Jaleel took to Facebook to quickly respond to Anvar's comments. "I have always stood on my own feet," he posted. He emphasized that while Anvar and V Abdurahiman ran for the Lok Sabha, he continued to deliver speeches at various events without even accepting expenses. Jaleel stated, "Why should I be afraid when I’ve renounced even my ancestral property? I have already made it clear that I will not contest in elections again. Why would I need anyone else’s support then?"

Jaleel said that the only thing he lacked in comparison to Anvar was wealth. “If he treats me with kindness, I will reciprocate. If not, my stance remains the same," he concluded in his post. However, Anvar reacted to Jaleel's post, saying that they were friends and that the differences would be settled over coffee.