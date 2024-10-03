Jayant Mammen Mathew is Malayalam language ambassador of FactShala

Kottayam: Jayant Mammen Mathew, Executive Editor & Director, Malayala Manorama, will be the FactShala Ambassador for Malayalam language. FactShala Ambassador Programme is an initiative created through a partnership between DataLEADS and MediaWise with support from the Google News Initiative.

As the Malayalam language ambassador, Jayant Mammen Mathew aims to empower individuals and communities to help build resilience against misinformation and develop critical thinking skills through an educational Malayalam language video series.

FactShala and Mediawise have partnered with Malayala Manorama to develop a 10-part Malayalam language educational video series on media literacy, with Jayant Mammen Mathew as the ambassador. These videos will be published regularly on the social media handles (Instagram, Youtube, X, Facebook, LinkedIn) for FactShala, Manorama Online, and Manorama News.