Governor Khan to inaugurate Dr Vandana Das Memorial Clinic on October 10

Alappuzha: The murder of 22-year-old doctor Vandana Das while on duty at Kottarakkara Taluk Hospital on May 10, 2023, remains a pain in the collective conscience of Kerala society. A clinic built in memory of the young doctor by her parents will be inaugurated by Governor Arif Mohammed Khan on October 10.

“While studying to become a doctor, my daughter nurtured two dreams,” said Mohan Das, father of Vandana, “The first was to specialize in gynaecology and provide free treatment to the women and infants of Attapadi. The second was to open a clinic in the native place of her mother in Thrikkunnapuzha to provide treatment to the local people there.”

Mohan Das is a native of Kaduthuruthy in Kottayam, while Vasanthakumari, mother of Vandana belongs to the ‘Medayil’ family in Valiaparambu, Thrikkunnapuzha. It is here, in their ancestral land, that the Dr Vandana Das Memorial Clinic has come up, just as the late doctor had wished.

“Vandana’s mother has some land in her name there. We built a small hall and an attached bathroom to halt whenever we were there for occasions like marriage or other family functions. It is this building, situated on the banks of the Pallana River that we have developed to function as a clinic,” Mohan Das said

He recollects that when the family used to visit the place while Vandana was doing her MBBS, local people used to visit and request her to treat them when she became a doctor. “I cannot carry out her dream of providing free treatment to the young mothers and infants of Attapadi. This is the next best thing possible for us,” said Mohan Das.

The clinic is expected to have the services of two doctors - from 9 am to 1 pm and 2-6 pm. A small pharmacy and a lab will also be functioning at the clinic. According to Mohan Das, many doctors, including some prominent ones, have come forward to offer their services to the clinic. “Oncologist Dr V P Gangadharan has said he would make himself available for consultation frequently. Other doctors also have come forward to offer their services. The aim is to provide good medical care at a reasonable cost to the people.”

For the inauguration, Minister V N Vasavan and MLA Mons Joseph will be present alongside Governor Khan. A host of other personalities including Dr Gangadharan, IMA president Dr Joseph Benaven and Dr Mohanan Kunnummal, Vice Chancellor of the Kerala University of Health Sciences (KUHS) will also be present.

A free medical camp will be held at the clinic on October 11, which was to be inaugurated by Suresh Gopi MP. “Suresh-ji was called for an urgent meeting with the PM on October 11 and will be leaving for Delhi on the 10th evening. So, he will be arriving early on the morning of the 10th to inaugurate the prayer hall and the free medical camp, which will be held the next day,” said Mohan Das.