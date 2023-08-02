Vandana Das awarded MBBS degree posthumously; Guv hands over certificate to grieving parents

Thrissur: Vandana Das, the house surgeon who was stabbed to death on May 10 by an assailant at the Kottarakkara Taluk Hospital, was posthumously awarded an MBBS degree by the Kerala University of Health Sciences here on Wednesday.

Vandana's parents received the graduation certificate from Governor Arif Mohammed Khan. Vandana's mother Kumari, who was struggling to control her tears was consoled by the governor.

Meanwhile, the Crime Branch filed a chargesheet against murder accused G Sandeep in the case and has included charges that would ensure he gets capital punishment. The chargesheet was submitted after an 83-day-long probe during which maximum evidence was gathered.

Sandeep has been charged under 11 sections of the IPC -- 302 (murder), 307 (attempted murder), 201 (tampering with evidence), 506-2 (threatening to kill), 324 (assault with a weapon), 341 (unlawful obstruction), 323 (assault causing injury), 332 (obstructing official duties), and (353) (assault on public servants), in addition to several sections of the Medical Services Protection Act.

The main evidence in the report is the surveillance camera footage of the attacks carried out by Sandeep at 4.30 am for almost 30 minutes at the hospital.