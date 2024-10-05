Guruvayur Devaswom owns 1085 kg of gold, Rs 2,053 cr fixed deposits, 271 acres of land

Thrissur: The Guruvayur Devaswom, one of Kerala's most revered temple trusts, holds an impressive portfolio of assets, including over a thousand kilograms of gold, substantial fixed deposits, and extensive land holdings.

According to the date, revealed through a Right to Information (RTI) request, the temple trust owns 1,084.76 kilograms of gold, Rs 2,053 crore in fixed deposits and 271 acres of land. Out of the total gold, 869 kilograms have been deposited in the SBI's investment scheme, which generates about Rs 7 crore in interest for the Devaswom annually.

According to RTI activists, the temple owns an additional 141.16 kilograms of gold for daily use. This fold has not been subject to an official valuation. A public interest litigation demanding the valuation of this gold is set to be considered by a division bench of the High Court, headed by the Chief Justice, next week.