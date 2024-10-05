New hostel inaugurated but not opened for students; protest erupts at Govt Medical college, Idukki

The students of Idukki Medical College are on a protest mode with the new hostel not being opened even after it was inaugurated by the Health Minister Veena George. The delay in opening of the hostel has reportedly led to heated exchanges between the students and the college authorities and has also triggered troll fest on social media.

It was on September 23 that Veena George inaugurated buildings and facilities constructed at a cost of Rs 92 crore. It included hostels, staff quarters, modular lab, lecture hall and medical equipments purchased for the college.

However more than a week after the inauguration, the authorities are unable to shift the students to the new hostel because works are still pending. The students staged a protest in front of the new building raising their demands to complete the pending works and open the hostel.



Protest staged by medical students at GMC Idukki. Photo: Special arrangement

At present girl students are housed in a building which is part of Men's hostel. This has led to congestion in rooms in Men's hostel. It is cited that once girl students move into the new hostel, additional space can be allotted in Men's hostel. While lack of furniture in new hostel is being cited as one major reason for delay in opening, the students who have been forced to live in crammed conditions even expressed their willingness to move into the building with whatever available facilities. The students alleged that the work of the bathroom complex in the new building is yet to be completed. They said that when another hundred children arrive this week, accommodation will become even more difficult.



Harikrishnan V S, a second year MBBS students said that in a recent meeting held with the Principal, it was communicated that a complete solution can be arrived at within 90 days. The students said that if the authoriteis do not take necessary action, they will go on an indefinite strike.Dr Tomy Mappalakayil Principal,Government Medical college, Idukki said that the necessary furniture for the hostel will arrive within 25 days. The main works of the new hostel have been completed. The work of the hostel compound wall, laying of tiles in the yard and construction of one bathroom complex are to be completed. Furniture worth Rs 45 lakhs is expected to arrive soon. Within 90 days, the students can be completely shifted from the old hostel to the new hostel with 150 rooms, he said.



Memes circulated by students of GMC, Idukki. Photo; Special arrangement

Dr Tomy said that the students had been misled and tricked into holding protests. There are bathroom complexes on two sides of the building. A bathroom complex has just been completed, he said. The principal said that it would be possible to temporarily accommodate around 100 students who arrive this week in the old hostel.

