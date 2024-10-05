Brothers die of electrocution in Thrissur after coming in contact with electric fence

Two brothers who went fishing died after being electrocuted at Varavoor, Thrissur here on Saturday. The deceased are Ravindran (60) and his brother Aravindakshan (56) from Kundannur Chirampath House, Thali, Varavoor. They were electrocuted from an electric fence which was set up to deter wild boars.

The incident occurred on Friday night when the brothers went fishing. When they didn't return, local residents and relatives searched for them and found their bodies near Pilakkad Panamkutty Kulam. The Erumapetti police arrived at the scene and started an investigation.

The illegal electric fence was set up on the land belonging to Mani, a relative of the deceased brothers. The electric wire fence was installed to ward off wild boars. The brothers, who had gone fishing, accidentally touched the electric fence, leading to their deaths. The police have stated that Mani, the landowner, will be taken into custody.