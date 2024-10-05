Theft at MT's residence; 26 sovereigns of gold missing

Kozhikode: A burglary has occurred at the residence of renowned writer MT Vasudevan Nair on East Nadakkavu, Kottaram Road here. His wife, Saraswati, filed a complaint stating that approximately 26 sovereigns of gold were missing. The list of seven missing ornaments include gold chain, bangles and studs, and diamond jewellery. The Nadakkavu police have registered a case.



According to the FIR, the theft took place between September 22 and 30, while MT and his wife were away. The couple discovered that a theft had occurred when they opened the cupboard the previous day. Police noted that there was no sign of forced entry or damage to the cupboard. The Nadakkavu police have launched an investigation.