PV Anvar's new party is Democratic Movement of Kerala, an ally of DMK

Malappuram: Dissident MLA P V Anvar's new political party will be named the Democratic Movement of Kerala. The official announcement will be made at Manjeri here on Sunday. The party will function as an ally of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, the ruling party in Tamil Nadu. Manorama News accessed Anvar's letter to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin.

Talking to Manorama News, Anvar said: "I sought the DMK's support for the Democratic Movement of Kerala as a party with strong secular values. I cannot divulge more details. The answers to all questions will be given tomorrow at Manjeri. The circus to overcome disqualification can be witnessed tomorrow."

Anvar said a senior DMK leader from Tamil Nadu will attend the event in Manjeri as an observer. Earlier today, there were reports that Anvar held discussions with DMK leaders, including Electricity Minister V Senthil Balaji, and members of the League's Tamil Nadu faction in Chennai.