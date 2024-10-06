Kerala govt removes ADGP Ajith Kumar from Law & Order

Kerala government has finally budged, removing ADGP M R Ajith Kumar from the post of ADGP, Law and Order. A press release from the Chief Minister's Office said Ajith Kumar has been posted to the Armed Battalion of the state police.

Intelligence ADGP Manoj Abraham will take over the Law & Order post vacated by Ajith Kumar.

State Police Chief Shaik Darvesh Saheb and a panel set up to probe the allegations against Ajith Kumar had submitted reports before Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

The government had been put under pressure, first by Nilambur MLA P V Anvar and latter by CPM's coalition partner, CPI that demanded action against the top cop.

