Thiruvananthapuram: A priest was arrested on Sunday for allegedly stealing gold ornaments from a temple at Manacaud in Thiruvananthapuram.



The accused, Arun (33), was the priest at the Muthumari Amman temple. He stole over three sovereigns of gold from the shrine, police told PTI. "Arun confessed to the activity during the interrogation and admitted that he had accepted money after pledging it. We have initiated steps to recover the gold,” cops added.