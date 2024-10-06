Kerala's DMK demands new district dividing Malappuram as Anvar begins explanation meet

Nilambur MLA P V Anvar announced the formation of a social movement called the Democratic Movement of Kerala (which shares the acronym DMK with Tamil Nadu's ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhakam) at a meeting in Manjeri in Malappuram on Sunday.

Declaring its policies, DMK called for creating a new district by dividing Malappuram. The declaration also stated that DMK's aim was political, social and economic justice for all citizens. The organisation's goal was social progress to achieve freedom of belief and equality.

DMK claimed to be a constitutional protection movement. Its goal was to implement a democratic socialist policy based on social justice and put forward a democratic vision based on national heritage and federalism.

Conduct a caste census, voting rights for expatriates, implement e-ballot for students studying abroad to vote in their respective countries, end the neglect of Malabar are among the objectives of DMK.

Earlier in the day, Anvar said that the proposed Democratic Movement of Kerala (DMK) was not a political party but a social movement. The MLA said he was forced to advance the announcement about the formation of DMK due to media pressure.

"There are some technical issues in establishing a political party. It will take time to form a party. I am already consulting my legal adviser on this matter. My initial plan was to announce the movement details in the next three weeks, but due to the urgency created by the media, I had to make the announcement now," he said.

Though the new outfit shares its acronym, the Tamil Nadu party has clarified that Anvar would not be inducted into the opposition party alliance. "CPM is a major party in the DMK alliance, and we will not adopt a policy of upsetting them," said TKS Elangovan, DMK spokesperson. "Inducting a person into the alliance expelled from the LDF alliance would be a breach of front etiquette." But he added that Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Stalin would make the final decision on the matter.

Arjun, Manaf and renaissance leaders on display

Display boards showing the photos of Arjun, who died in the Shirur landslide, and lorry owner Abdul Manaf, along with renaissance leaders, added more curiosity to the event. The flex boards were erected on a private property adjacent to the Rajiv Gandhi Bypass.



Anvar told reporters that Abdul Manaf, who was embroiled in controversies following complaints raised by Arjun's family, was a symbol of secular struggle and empathy and should, therefore, be embraced.

A board with the inscription "Ready to Change" and posters featuring the symbol of a conch and rising sun and the name "Democratic Movement of Kerala" have also been set up on the stage.