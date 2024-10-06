Thrissur Collector cycles to Kunnamkulam to check road repair work

Thrissur: District Collector Arjun Pandian evaluated the progress of the repair work on the Thrissur-Kunnamkulam road on Sunday. The road's poor condition has been a source of public protest. He cycled 40 km from Ayyanthole Civil Station to Choondal and back to assess the status of the road's construction.



The collector's trip also aimed to promote the use of eco-friendly vehicles and maintain physical fitness. Around 20 Thrissur Cyclists Club members and officials from the Kerala State Transport Project (KSTP) joined Pandian on the ride.

The tendering process for the Rs. 206.9-crore renovation of the 33.34-km stretch from Paramekkavu to Kallumpuram will begin on October 10. Work is expected to commence by November, and the road construction is projected to be completed within six months.

KSTP officials reported that all road sections, except the stretch from Kechery to Mazhuvanchery, have already been repaired. The collector said that a committee overseeing the KSTP road project will regularly monitor the progress of the work.