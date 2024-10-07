'I never thought a teacher would cheat me'; DYFI leader booked for running central govt job scam

Kasaragod: Kasaragod police have booked a DYFI leader, employed as a school teacher, for running a central government job scam. Sachitha Rai, known for her oratory and incisive critiques of BJP-RSS ideology and politics, allegedly defrauded a young woman of Rs 15 lakh by promising her a clerk position at the Central Plantation Crops Research Institute (CPCRI), which is under the Union Ministry of Agriculture.

Kumbla Police, which booked Rai under Section 420 of IPC (cheating), said she had collected around Rs 2 crore from multiple jobseekers and transferred Rs 72 lakh to a point person in Karnataka to secure the promised jobs. "As a guarantee, she has a cheque of Rs 72 lakh from the contact person, who we suspect is either connected to the BJP or claims such ties," said an investigating officer.

DYFI, the CPM's youth wing said it dropped Rai from Kasaragod District Committee 10 days ago but said it was not aware of the complaints against her. "We dropped her from the district committee because she married a person in Kozhikode and moved there on maternity leave," said DYFI district joint secretary Sivaprasad AV.

On Sunday, Kumbla Police booked Rai under Section 420 of IPC (cheating) based on a complaint from Nishmitha Shetty (24), a native of Kidhur, 20km from Kasaragod town. She transferred Rs 15,05,796 to Rai via bank and GPay in several tranches between May 31 and August 23, 2023. "I came to know of Sachitha through another job seeker. Sachitha also told me she can help me get a job in CPCRI," said Shetty, an undergraduate. "Sachitha is very rich but I raised the money by borrowing from my husband and pawning my jewellery. I never thought a teacher would cheat me," she told Onmanorama.

Shetty said she approached Kumbla Police after Rai failed to return the money despite requesting it many times.

According to Shetty, Rai had duped another person too by promising a teaching job in the Central University of Kerala. Kumbla Police said they are expecting more complaints to be filed against Rai.

Sachitha Rai, a native of Sheni in Enmakaje grama panchayat, comes from a CPM family. Her father is also a sought-after orator for party events. She was an ad hoc teacher in Govt HSS Angadimogar. Later she landed herself a regular teaching job with an aided lower-primary school at Badoor in Puthige grama panchayat. "She gave birth two months ago and is on maternity leave. Otherwise, she is active in the party," said Puthige panchayat member from Badoor ward Anitha M.