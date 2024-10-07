Three, including migrant worker, arrested for rape of minor in Kozhikode

Kozhikode: Three men, including a migrant worker, were arrested for raping a 15-year-old girl at Mukkom in Kozhikode. The girl is reportedly six months pregnant.

The accused, Mohammed Anas and Yousuf from Urangattiri in Malappuram, and Moman Ali from Assam, who are understood to be friends with the survivor's mother, were produced before a court in Thamarassery and remanded to judicial custody.

The girl's family learnt about the pregnancy following a medical check up after she complained of stomach pain. The girl, who was a class 10 student, is at a child care centre in Thiruvananthapuram. The police suspect there are more people involved in the crime.