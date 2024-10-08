'We formed Malappuram when Cong aligned with Jana Sangh,' says LDF as Pinarayi skips adjournment motion

Thiruvananthapuram: A day after the Opposition was mocked for missing the chance to discuss the PR controversy during an adjournment motion, the Congress-led UDF made a strong comeback with a heated debate on the controversial ADGP-RSS meeting.



Incidentally, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, who shook up the Congress with scorn-filled slight at the Opposition leader and his readiness to face an adjournment motion, excused himself from the adjournment motion on ADGP-RSS meeting on Tuesday because he nursed a throat-infection and he needed voice rest.

“The Chief Minister has a severe throat infection, and the doctor has recommended complete voice rest. Minister MB Rajesh will be answering questions on his behalf,” the Speaker said. The CM was present in the first half of the assembly session.

IUML MLA N Shamsudheen couldn't miss the timing. He wondered if Pinarayi's illness on such a significant day was an unfortunate coincidence. Speaker AN Shamseer was quick to tackle the remark, calling it inappropriate to mock someone who was unwell.

All about Malappuram

While the LDF tried to discredit the Congress' concern about Malappuram by saying that the party was opposed to the formation of the district in the first place, the UDF was firm in its resolve to establish that the CM's alleged remarks were no accident.

“The Malappuram remarks were clearly included in The Hindu's interview at the request of the CMO. The CM is now trying to attack minorities, and his comments on Malappuram are proof of this,” Shamsudheen said. He also questioned why the Chief Minister, known for his "kadakku purathu" (get out) remarks, didn’t ask a stranger who entered his room during an interview in Delhi to leave. “The Chief Minister said he would stop gold smuggling in Malappuram, but LDF MLA’s claim that Ajith Kumar leads these activities raises the question—who exactly is he planning to stop?” Shamsudheen said.

The Opposition leader was also quick to point out that the news on the gold seized in Malappuram and its alleged links to anti-national activities appeared in the news on three separate dates in September. “The same narrative which was issued by the CPM was used in all three instances with a small variation in the time period,” VD Satheesan said.

"The Congress, which is creating a ruckus about Malappuram remarks, opposed the formation of the district once. The Congress tied up with Jana Sangh which once asked 'why do we need a little Pakistan?' during the formation of Malappuram," LDF independent KT Jaleel said in the Assembly.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister MB Rajesh, who was speaking on behalf of the Chief Minister, defended Jaleel's point. “Your efforts to dub as anti-Malappuram party will not work as we all know who was against it,” he said.

Delayed action against ADGP

“Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan refused to act against the ADGP because Ajith Kumar went to the meeting at his behest,” Shamsudheen alleged. Congress MLA Mathew Kuzhalnadan also questioned the delay in action against the ADGP, despite the Chief Minister having known about the RSS meeting a year ago.

“Why was the action delayed until the eve of the assembly session? And why wasn’t the reason for the transfer mentioned in the order?” Kuzhalnadan asked. He went on to say, “Ordinary comrades are wondering why the CPM is grovelling before the RSS. It’s because of the central agency's investigation into Pinarayi Vijayan's daughter. Why did EP Jayarajan meet with Prakash Javadekar?” The Opposition Leader, meanwhile, dubbed the action against ADGP as a mere “routine transfer from an official handling RSS affairs to the armed battalion.”

Kuzhalnadan and Shamsudheen also alleged that BJP President K Surendran was acquitted in the Manjeswaram bribery case due to the leniency of the Home Department. “BJP President K Surendran was allowed to walk free due to delays caused by the police, showing the government's links with the RSS,” Shamsudheen added.

Minister Rajesh's initial rebuttal on the ADGP-RSS meeting however, backfired. Rajesh stated that the ADGP had met with RSS leaders as part of a routine courtesy call. This prompted the Opposition Leader to quickly question how the minister had access to details from the ADGP's confidential statement to the DGP. “This shows the government is trying to influence the probe,” Satheesan chimed in. The Minister then sought to gain an advantage by referencing historical instances where the Congress had allegedly misused bureaucrats to serve its political agenda.