Cheif secy, police chief won't meet Guv Khan as Pinarayi govt adopts a combative stance

Thiruvananthapuram: Governor Arif Mohammed Khan's questions regarding the Chief Minister's purported 'anti-national' statement in an interview and the phone tapping allegation revealed by Nilambur MLA PV Anvar are likely to remain unanswered, with the Pinarayi government adopting a combative stance.



The Chief Secretary and the state police chief will not appear before Khan at Raj Bhavan on Tuesday. The Chief Minister wrote to the Governor that the senior-most bureaucrats of the state can only be summoned with the government's knowledge.

The government argues that the Governor does not have the authority to summon the Chief Secretary directly, and can only make a request to the Chief Minister.

Governor Khan had instructed that the Chief Secretary and the DGP reach Raj Bhavan and explain the Chief Minister's controversial remark on Malappuram and Anvar's allegation. In his letter to Chief Secretary Sharada Muraleedharan, the Governor asked her to bring police chief DGP Sheikh Darvesh Saheb to meet him at 4 pm on Tuesday.