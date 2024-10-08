KAT stays suspension of Idukki DMO, permits official to continue in post

Idukki: The Kerala Administrative Tribunal (KAT) on Tuesday stayed the implementation of an order issued by the state government suspending Dr Manoj L, District Medical Officer, Idukki. The Health Department issued an order on October 7 suspending Dr Manoj pending inquiry. The order cited that he was being suspended since complaints with grave allegations had been received against him. Deputy DMO Dr Suresh Varghese was given the additional responsibility of Idukki DMO. The Director of Health Services was directed to probe the complaints against Dr Manoj and submit a report within 15 days.



KAT set aside this order based on an appeal filed by Dr Manoj. The tribunal noted that the government has not revealed anything about the nature of the allegations contained in the complaints against Dr Manoj, which warrants for an immediate suspension from service. It was further cited that the suspension was ordered even without waiting for a preliminary inquiry report.

The government pleader submitted that there were several complaints against Dr Manoj and produced a copy of one complaint by an Association of Ayurveda Medical officers. It said that Dr Manoj was interfering with the grant of recognitions to private hospitals in an unhealthy manner and it mentioned about a bad experience met with by a doctor who had applied for no-objection certificate and license for starting a private Ayurveda hospital.

The tribunal observed that nothing was revealed as to whether such an application was allowed or rejected and as to what exactly was the bad experience. The tribunal has posted the case for October 15 and directed the state government to file a reply statement. It also said that the suspension order shall be kept in abeyance and Dr Manoj shall be permitted to continue in the post.

Sources said that senior officials had only proposed a transfer of the DMO to other location considering the vague nature of the complaint and that it was necessary to ascertain the veracity of the complaint before a decision like suspension could be recommended. However the government issued the suspension order even though the nature of allegations was unclear.