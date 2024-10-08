P Vijayan is the new ADGP Intelligence, Govt issues order

Thiruvananthapuram: P Vijayan who has been serving as Director of Kerala Police Academy is the new Additional Director General of Police, Intelligence. The General Administration department issued an order on Tuesday posting P Vijayan as the ADGP, Intelligence. A Akbar, Inspector General of Police, Crimes 2 has been given full additional charge of the post of Director of KEPA.

Manoj Abraham who was the ADGP, Intelligence was transferred and posted as ADGP, Law&Order on Sunday and M R Ajithkumar was transferred and posted as ADGP, Armed Police Battalion. Vijayan had been suspended on May 18, 2023 based on a report from M R Ajith Kumar, the then ADGP (Law and Order) for allegedly leaking the travel details of the accused in Elathur train arson case to the media.

The department had allegedly not even sought an explanation from Vijayan before initiating the discplinary action.The state government revoked the suspension of P Vijayan, Inspector General of Police in November 2023.