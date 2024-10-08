Two dead, several injured as KSRTC bus plunges into river in Kozhikode

Two women died and several passengers were injured after a KSRTC bus plunged into the Kaliyambuzha river after hitting a culvert and losing balance at Thiruvambadi in Kozhikode here on Tuesday. One of the deceased is Thresiamma Mathew, a resident of Anakkampoyil. The identity of the other woman who died is yet to be confirmed. The bus overturned during the fall and efforts are underway to rescue passengers from the bus.

Some of the rescued passengers have been shifted to Kozhikode Medical college, a private hospital at Omaserry and another hospital at Mukkam. The accident happened around 1.40 pm.

The bus was headed to Thiruvambadi from Anakkampoyil when the accident happened. There were many passengers in the bus, said a woman who was one among the passengers who has been rescued.

She said that the bus hit a culvert and plunged into the river. "The bus was almost filled to its capacity. We don't know what exactly happened. It rammed into the side of a culvert, swerved and fell into the river," the woman said.

Lissy Abraham,ward member, Thiruvambady town said that efforts are on to determine whether there are more passengers in the bus.

"At present the bus is being hauled back to the shore. We are not sure if any more people were in the bus. Many of the passengers have been shifted to hospital," said Lissy Abraham. The condition of three passengers is critical. One of the passengers who was seriously injured in the accident has been shifted from a private hospital to Kozhikode Medical college.