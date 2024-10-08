MVD cracks down: New child safety rules for cars, two-wheelers

Thiruvananthapuram: The Motor Vehicle Department (MVD) has decided to enforce stricter rules to ensure the safety of children travelling in cars and two-wheelers. Some rules include making wearing a helmet mandatory for children above four years and booster cushions with safety belts for kids between the ages of four and 14 and below 4.5 ft in height.

Transport Commissioner Nagaraju Chakilam said the rules will be implemented in three phases. "October will see a month-long awareness campaign through the department's social media handles. This will be followed by a warning phase in November, where motorists will be stopped and warned against front-seat riding of toddlers. A strict enforcement of the rule and a penalty for violation will start in December," he said.

The Transport Commissioner also said that car drivers would be held responsible for any accident endangering a child. The Child Restraint System (CRS) will be strictly enforced after the first two phases of sensitising.

Child safety in cars

A Child Restraint System (CRS) is mandatory for children under 4 years old. It must also be used in the rear seat of the car. Infants have a different CRS. An age-appropriate CRS must be used.

Children between 4 and 14 years old and below 4.5 feet (135 cm) in height should be seated on a Child Booster Cushion with a safety belt in the rear seat only.

Whether to use a child restraint system (child seat) or child booster cushion seat depends on the child's fitting size and height vis-a-vis the seat belt anchorage points. The age of the child is just a thumb rule. The driver must be prudent in ensuring the use of appropriate safety mechanisms.

Child safety on two-wheelers

A helmet is mandatory for kids over 4 years of age.

A safety belt harness tying the child to the rider (preferably the parent) is not mandatory but recommended. Many children tend to fall asleep while riding with their parents.