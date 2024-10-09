Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan continued his criticism of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Wednesday, accusing him of withholding crucial information related to national security. Khan highlighted that during a recent press conference, the CM addressed gold smuggling activities in the state, noting that police reports indicate the proceeds from these smuggled goods are being used to fund banned organisations. He stressed that these activities are a national security concern and expressed frustration over being kept uninformed.

"I must ensure that no anti-national activities occur in the state, and I need to report such matters to the President," Khan stated, asserting that the CM is neglecting his responsibility to keep him updated. He accused Vijayan of spreading falsehoods for political reasons and suggested that the CM may be hiding something. Khan emphasized that he has the authority to take action if anti-national activities are indeed taking place, adding, "Soon you will see whether I have that authority or not."

This latest criticism follows Khan's earlier accusations of the CM's "silence, inaction, and delays" regarding his requests for information on alleged anti-national and anti-state activities. This tension arose after Vijayan's letter asserting that officials cannot be summoned by the Governor without notifying the elected government. This was in response to Khan's requests for briefings from Chief Secretary Sarada Muraleedharan and DGP Shaik Darvesh Saheb concerning the gold smuggling issue and phone-tapping allegations involving police officials. Following the CM’s letter, neither the chief secretary nor the DGP met with the Governor. Khan expressed his dissatisfaction in a letter to the CM, warning that a government neglecting its constitutional duty to provide information on serious matters like anti-national activities risks being perceived as acting against constitutional provisions and principles.