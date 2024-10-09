Landowner held after two men electrocuted from illegal fence in Thrissur

Thrissur: Erumapetti police have arrested a man after two brothers died after being electrocuted at Pilakkad near Varavoor. They had died of shock from an electric fence installed to ward off wild boars. Santosh, arrested in connection with the case, was brought to the spot as part of evidence collection on Wednesday.

The incident took place last Saturday around 10 am. The deceased are Ravindran (60) and his brother Aravindakshan (56) from Kundannur Chirampath House, Thali, Varavoor. They were electrocuted from an electric fence which was set up to deter wild boars. Though the police initially questioned the landowner, it was found that he was not present at the scene. Further investigation revealed that Santhosh had set up the electric trap. He has been charged with manslaughter.