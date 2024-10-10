CPM leader Vijayaraghavan stands firm on sexist remark about journalists wearing lipstick

CPM politburo member A Vijayaraghavan stood firm on his sexist remark on mediapersons wearing 'lipstick' during a press conference in Thrissur, on Thursday.

At a recent CPM public meeting in Nilambur, Vijayaraghavan said, "Journalists who wear good clothes lie a lot", and that one must "beware of those in good shirt and pants and with lipstick".

When a female journalist asked him about his controversial remark, Vijayaraghavan said: "That was a remark made out of love toward mediapersons."

When questions persisted, he tried to make light of the accusation. "I don't understand why you fear lipstick so much. Is lipstick an inappropriate word?" Vijayaraghavan asked.

Then, his tone changed. "Normally, you people say a lot about us, so you can expect something in return; you must be able to tolerate it." He added: "The media can also lie and make the public believe them; in such circumstances, their dress and words will have an effect."