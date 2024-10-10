Youth held with 30g MDMA in Kozhikode

Onmanorama Staff
Published: October 10, 2024 09:34 PM IST
Kalathumpadi Biju (29). Photo: Special Arrangement

Kozhikode: Police arrested a youth on Thursday for the illegal possession of MDMA. The accused, Kalathumpadi Biju (29), a resident of Cherukuttivayal, Beypore, is involved in distributing drugs to students in the area, the police said.

A joint team of officials from Feroke Police and the special branch seized 30 grams of MDMA from Biju. Acting on a tip-off, the team apprehended him while he was attempting to sell drugs at an abandoned plot in Ramanattukara.

According to police, Biju is a key member of a gang that brings large quantities of drugs from Bengaluru and distributes them among students in various institutions. The team was led by Feroke Sub Inspector R S Vinayan and Special Branch P C Sujith.

