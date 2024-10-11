Malayalam film director, friend booked for sexual abuse, SIT to take over case

Kochi: Maradu police have registered a case against a Malayalam film director and his friend for allegedly abusing a woman who worked as an assistant director. The case was filed against director Suresh Thiruvalla and his friend Vijith Vijayakumar. The complaint states that the accused sexually abused the woman, promising to marry her and assuring her of opportunities in films. There are also allegations that Vijith is involved in a sex racket operating within the film industry.



The complaint further states that Suresh Thiruvalla demanded the woman to "adjust," while Vijith raped her twice. The assistant director, who hails from Mavelikkara, has also acted in a few films. Suresh Thiruvalla has directed the movies 'Orma' and 'Naleykay'.

The Maradu police have registered an FIR, and reports suggest that the special investigation team handling sexual assault cases, following the release of the Hema Committee report, will take over the case.