No more interrogation for Siddique in rape case, SIT to request custody citing lack of cooperation

With actor Siddique refusing to cooperate with the investigation in the rape case, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) may seek his custody, Manorama News reported. The round of interrogation on Saturday lasted for two hours at the Cantonment Police station in Thiruvananthapuram. Siddique continued to remain tight-lipped as he walked out of the police station.

During the questioning, the actor reportedly told the officers that he was unaware of the current location of his phone, which had been in his possession at the time of the incident related to the case.

Crime Branch Superintendent of Police (SP) Merin Joseph, a member of the SIT, formed to address sexual assault complaints raised by numerous women in the Malayalam film industry following the release of the Justice Hema Committee report, led the interrogation on Saturday.

Cops added that no further notices will be issued to Siddique to appear for interrogation. Instead, the probe team plans to request his custody when the court hears the case, highlighting his lack of cooperation in the investigation.

Siddique had previously appeared before the SIT for questioning on October 7, which lasted nearly three hours. He had sent an email to the SIT expressing his willingness to cooperate with the investigation.

It was in August that the Museum police in Thiruvananthapuram charged the actor under sections 376 (rape) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). The charges stemmed from a complaint by a young female colleague, who alleged that he sexually assaulted her at the Mascot Hotel in Thiruvananthapuram on January 28, 2016. However, Siddique has denied these allegations.

On September 24, the Kerala High Court denied Siddique’s anticipatory bail, highlighting the seriousness of the charges and stating that custodial interrogation was necessary for a thorough investigation. However, on September 30, the Supreme Court granted him anticipatory protection from arrest. The case against Siddique was one of several brought against prominent figures in the Malayalam film industry following the release of the Justice Hema Committee report.