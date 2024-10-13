Headless body found in Manalipuzha river in Thrissur; cops suspect murder

Onmanorama Staff
Published: October 13, 2024 07:49 PM IST
Puthukkad fire force personnel retrieved the body from Manalipuzha river. Photo: Special Arrangement

Thrissur: A headless body was found in the Manalipuzha River near Nenmanikkara, Thrissur, on Sunday afternoon. The body, dressed in pants and an inner vest, is believed to be five days old. A mobile phone was also recovered.

The identity of the deceased is yet to be ascertained. However, the body is suspected to be that of a 40-year-old man. Preliminary investigation suggests murder. People in the area spotted the body floating in the river on Saturday but could not retrieve it. It was only today that the body was found stuck among fallen tree branches in the river.

The fire force from Puthukkad retrieved the body, and Puthukkad police initiated further action. Forensic officers will examine the site, while police will look into reports of missing persons.

