Over 50 injured as buses collide in Kozhikode

Kozhikode: Over 50 people were injured after two private buses collided at Koliyottuthazham near Ullyeri in Kozhikode on Monday. Four people, including the bus drivers, are said to be in serious condition. The injured passengers have been shifted to Malabar Medical College, Atholi Cooperative Hospital and Kozhikode Medical College.

The accident happened on the state highway at around 2 pm at the curve, just after the Koliyottu Thazham town. One bus was headed from Kuttiadi to Kozhikode, while the other bus was coming from Kozhikode.



It is learnt that one of the buses suddenly changed lanes while trying to avoid hitting a car, swerved to the right, and rammed into the bus coming in the opposite direction.

