Nine letters in one month over a single issue: Governor-CM face-off intensifies

Thiruvananthapuram: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Governor Arif Mohammed Khan have exchanged as many as nine letters over a single issue in just one month. Notably, eight of these exchanges occurred within the last 10 days alone.



The Governor insists that his numerous letters were necessary because the Chief Minister has failed to keep him informed about key administrative matters. The Chief Minister, on the other hand, remains resolute in his stance, refusing to meet the Governor in person to offer explanations. All eyes are now on whether the Governor will respond to the Chief Minister’s latest letter, after his return from Delhi, or if he will escalate the matter by sending a report directly to the President of India.

September 10: Governor to Chief Minister:

"Urgently inform me of the steps taken regarding the phone call leaks. The act of police officials leaking phone conversations of the Chief Minister and other ministers constitutes a blatant violation of Supreme Court orders. Immediate action is required, especially in light of revelations that an MLA himself leaked the phone calls.”

October 3 – Governor to Chief Minister

“Why was I not informed if the Chief Minister had information regarding the use of funds that reach Kerala from gold smuggling and hawala operations for anti-national activities? When did this information come to light, and what kind of anti-national activities are being funded? Who are the people behind these operations?”

October 7 – Governor to Chief Secretary

"Do you have any information regarding the use of gold smuggling and hawala funds for anti-national activities? What steps have been taken in this regard? Meet with me directly along with the Director General of Police (DGP) and give an explanation.’’

October 8 - Chief Minister to Governor

“The directive that the Chief Secretary and DGP should personally provide explanations goes against the democratic principles of governance as well as the Constitution. The Rules of Business clearly outline what information a Chief Minister is required to share with the Governor regarding administrative matters. I have instructed the Chief Secretary not to comply with your directive, as it bypasses the government.”

October 8 - Chief Minister to Governor

“The government has taken legal action in response to the revelations about the phone leaks. A case has been lodged against MLA PV Anwar based on a formal complaint.”

October 8 - Governor to Chief Minister

“The Chief Minister is constitutionally obliged to respond to the questions raised by the Governor. Your refusal to adhere to this responsibility and your prevention of bureaucrats from doing so is concerning. My inquiries are solely based on what the Chief Minister has shared with the media without informing me, which is neither unconstitutional nor undemocratic. This delay in responding raises suspicion that the Chief Minister may have something to hide.’’

October 9 - Chief Minister to Governor

“I have not made any statement regarding anti-national activities. What I said was that gold smuggling and hawala operations are crimes against the state. I strongly protest the Governor’s suggestion that I have something to hide. I have said everything I need to say and am not interested in any further discussion on this matter.”

October 11 - Governor to Chief Minister

“A crime against the state does indeed amount to anti-national activity. The failure to communicate this clearly was a lapse on the Chief Minister’s part. You did not promptly reply to the letters I sent. The Chief Secretary and other bureaucrats frequently meet with me in connection with ordinances and other administrative matters, and these meetings have not been under the direct instruction of the Chief Minister. From now on, no official should meet me unless specifically entrusted by the Chief Minister.”

October 13 - Chief Minister to Governor

“Let me remind you that it has been 75 years since the Constituent Assembly established the responsibilities of the Governor and the state cabinet. The accusation that the Chief Minister has lost credibility or has something to hide is baseless.”