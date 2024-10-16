Will remain in Congress, says P Sarin amid row in Palakkad DCC

Onmanorama Staff
Published: October 16, 2024 09:59 AM IST Updated: October 16, 2024 11:48 AM IST
P Sarin: File Photo: Manorama News.

Palakkad: Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) digital media cell convener Dr P Sarin will likely remain in the party.  The Congress leader hinted that he is unlikely to leave the party ahead of the press meeting at 11.45 am on Wednesday.

A rift had emerged within the Palakkad District Congress Committee (DCC) following the Congress' announcement that Rahul Mamkootathil was the candidate for the upcoming assembly by-election. Sarin was widely expected to be the Congress candidate for Palakkad. Reports suggest that the CPI(M) has offered Sarin a seat in Palakkad. 

The Palakkad and Chelakkara bypolls were triggered by the victories of Congress MLA Shafi Parambil and CPM MLA K. Radhakrishnan, who won the Vadakara and Alathur Lok Sabha seats, respectively. Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) on Tuesday confirmed Youth Congress State President Rahul Mamkoottathil as its candidate for the Palakkad Assembly bypolls. Former MP Ramya Haridas will contest the Chelakkara assembly bypolls. Earlier, the Congress had declared that Priyanka Gandhi would contest the Wayanad Lok Sabha bypoll.

