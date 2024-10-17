Naveen Babu’s death: Case against PP Divya for abetment of suicide

Kannur: A case has been registered against Kannur District Panchayat President PP Divya in connection with the death of ADM Naveen Babu. The police have charged Divya with abetment of suicide, a crime punishable by up to 10 years in prison. The Kannur police will submit a report to the court, naming Divya as an accused.



Naveen Babu was found dead at his official quarters in Kannur on Tuesday morning, with reports suggesting he took his own life following public humiliation and accusations of corruption by Divya during his farewell event on Monday.

Divya had accused Naveen Babu of corruption for allegedly delaying the issuance of a No Objection Certificate (NoC) to Prashanthan, an entrepreneur seeking to start a petrol pump in Chengalayi, Kannur.

