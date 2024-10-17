Kannur ADM's death: CPM removes District Panchayat President PP Divya after abetment case

Kannur: The CPM on Thursday removed P P Divya as the Kannur District Panchyat President after a case was registered against her in the death of ADM Naveen Babu. Police have charged Divya with abetment to suicide, an offence punishable by up to 10 years in prison. Divya will be replaced by K K Rathnakumari.

Announcing her decision to resign from the role of district panchayat president through Facebook, Divya said she would fully cooperate with the police investigation. "I will prove my innocence through legal means. Though my criticism was well-intentioned, I agree with the party's position that certain parts should have been omitted from my remarks. Convinced that it is only appropriate to step down from the post of District Panchayat President, I hereby tender my resignation," she said.

Naveen Babu was found dead at his official quarters in Kannur on Tuesday morning, with reports suggesting he took his own life following public humiliation and accusations of corruption by Divya during his farewell event on Monday.

Divya had accused Naveen Babu of corruption for allegedly delaying the issuance of a No Objection Certificate (NoC) to Prashanthan, an entrepreneur seeking to start a petrol pump in Chengalayi, Kannur.