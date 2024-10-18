Man found dead in Aluva: Fellow gym trainer arrested

Aluva: Sabith (35), a Kannur native, was found dead outside his rented home in Chunangamveli early morning on Friday. He worked as a gym trainer at K P gym in the area.

Edathala police have arrested Krishnaprasad (25), another trainer from the same gym. He was spotted at the crime scene shortly before the murder took place. He reportedly had previous altercations with Sabith over financial matters, said police.

Sabith's body showed multiple slash marks across his torso. Although his friend and roommate, Deepak, rushed him to a private hospital, Sabith could not be saved. He shared the house with Deepak and their friend Fahadh.