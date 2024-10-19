Chokramudi land encroachment: Govt suspends three revenue officials

The state government has suspended three revenue officials for lapses in preventing encroachment on government land on the hills of Chokramudi, Idukki. Ajayan D, former Devikulam Tahasildar presently serving as Mullappally Tahasildar, Pathanamthitta, Biju Mathew, Deputy Tahasildar (Election), Devikulam ( Charge officer, Bison valley village ) and Siddique MM, village officer, Bison valley were suspended by the department.

The department found lapses on the part of officials while giving permits for house construction on ecologically sensitive land, thereby transferring government land to private ownership.

The Government had earlier directed the Idukki Collector to submit a report on Chokramudi encroachments. A special team under Devikulam sub-collector was constituted to do the probe. The report was submitted on October 2, and it was forwarded to the Land Revenue Commissioner.

The disciplinary action was taken against officials pertaining to an application for house construction on land marked as government puramboku in Bison Valley village. According to the order issued by the government, village officer Siddique MM did not inspect the site and submitted a report on June 13.

Biju Mathew, charge officer of Bison Valley village, recommended NoC for the construction of the house without inspecting the site. Later this was sanctioned by Ajayan D, who was the then Devikulam Tahasildar.

The High Court issued an order in May 2024 saying that while issuing NoC, the officials shall ensure the authenticity of the title deed, whether conditions in the title deed have been complied with and if there are any norms related to the Disaster Management Act and the Local self-government department.

The order noted that the officials issued NoC without following any of these directions, which led to vesting ownership of government land with private parties, and it accounted for gross violation of norms and dereliction of duty.